FBI Director Transition Sparks Change at ATF
U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll replaces Kash Patel as Acting Director of the ATF while continuing his role as Army Secretary. Patel, initially serving as both FBI Director and ATF's acting director, was removed in this significant shake-up within the U.S. Justice Department.
U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has taken over from Kash Patel as the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to sources familiar with the situation.
Patel, who was recently both the FBI Director and the acting director of ATF, has been removed from his position at the Bureau in a surprising reshuffle.
Driscoll will maintain his current duties as Army Secretary while overseeing the ATF, a key division of the U.S. Justice Department.
