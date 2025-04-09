Left Menu

FBI Director Transition Sparks Change at ATF

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll replaces Kash Patel as Acting Director of the ATF while continuing his role as Army Secretary. Patel, initially serving as both FBI Director and ATF's acting director, was removed in this significant shake-up within the U.S. Justice Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:54 IST
FBI Director Transition Sparks Change at ATF
Director

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has taken over from Kash Patel as the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to sources familiar with the situation.

Patel, who was recently both the FBI Director and the acting director of ATF, has been removed from his position at the Bureau in a surprising reshuffle.

Driscoll will maintain his current duties as Army Secretary while overseeing the ATF, a key division of the U.S. Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025