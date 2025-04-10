Left Menu

Minister Wangsu Champions Organic Transition for Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Gabriel D Wangsu is pushing to transform Tawang into an organic farming hub, highlighting the need for continued collaboration, quality resource distribution, and farmer support. Wangsu aims to set a precedent for other districts by promoting organic methods and minimizing chemical use.

Itanagar | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Agriculture and Allied Minister, Gabriel D Wangsu, has set his sights on turning the Tawang district into a paragon of organic farming. During a meeting in Tawang, he stressed the importance of eschewing chemicals and pesticides to preserve the district's esteemed reputation.

Wangsu's vision includes fostering a cooperative effort among various government departments and stakeholders. His strategy emphasizes supplying high-quality seeds, feeds, and livestock breeds to farmers to encourage organic production.

Throughout his visit, the minister commended the dedication of local officials and called for ongoing initiatives such as farmer-producer organizations. Wangsu's tours of agricultural sites underscored his commitment to revolutionizing Tawang's farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

