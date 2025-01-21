Nepal Government Sets Date for Winter Parliament Session
The Nepal government has recommended that the winter session of Parliament be convened on January 31. Opposition parties have urged for its swift organization, criticizing the delay. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli discussed the matter with the Speaker of Parliament.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Nepal government officially announced the scheduling of the winter session of Parliament for January 31, following recommendations from the council of ministers. Minister for Law and Justice, Ajaya Kumar Chaurasiya, confirmed the decision to journalists after a cabinet meeting.
Pressured by opposition parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre, the government faced criticism for the delay in calling the session. The opposition demanded immediate action, citing concerns over the session's postponement.
Earlier, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli engaged in consultations with Devraj Ghimire, Speaker of Parliament, to finalize the plans for the upcoming session, ensuring legislative discussions proceed without further delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
