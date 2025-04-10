Left Menu

BJP Launches Campaign to Highlight Waqf Act Benefits Amid Opposition Criticism

The BJP is set to begin a two-week campaign to promote the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act and to counter opposition criticism. The campaign targets Muslims, with participation from top party leaders addressing issues related to the Act's implications on Muslim communities and property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:34 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a fortnight-long campaign starting April 20, aimed at educating the public, especially Muslims, about the advantages of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. This initiative seeks to counter criticism from opposition parties, with BJP leaders JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju leading the charge.

At a workshop attended by BJP office-bearers from across India, Nadda accused opposition parties of misleading Muslims about the amended law's provisions for political gain. The BJP claims that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to integrating 'pasmanda' Muslims and women into the management and welfare programs associated with Waqf properties.

The campaign will involve press conferences and community meetings, supported by 'FAQ' sheets in various languages, including Urdu, to articulate the party's position. This effort comes as several Muslim organizations and opposition leaders challenge the legislation's constitutionality in the Supreme Court, with a hearing scheduled for April 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

