Opposition Leader Criticizes Kerala CM Over Daughter's Scandal and ASHA Workers' Protest

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala, has voiced strong criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's response to media queries over the SFIO's investigation into his daughter, Veena T, regarding an alleged illegal payment scandal.

Satheesan, who addressed reporters at Kodanad, expressed disappointment over the CM's apparent hostility towards the media, arguing that Vijayan should handle the legal proceedings without anger given his high office.

He also condemned the CM's stance on the ongoing protest by ASHA workers demanding better pay, emphasizing that the workers deserve a fair hearing and support from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)