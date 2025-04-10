Left Menu

Opposition Leader Criticizes Kerala CM Over Daughter's Scandal and ASHA Workers' Protest

V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his reaction to media inquiries about SFIO's action against his daughter in an illegal payment scandal. Satheesan criticized the CM's handling of ASHA workers' protests and urged legal proceedings instead of angry responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:54 IST
Opposition Leader Criticizes Kerala CM Over Daughter's Scandal and ASHA Workers' Protest
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala, has voiced strong criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's response to media queries over the SFIO's investigation into his daughter, Veena T, regarding an alleged illegal payment scandal.

Satheesan, who addressed reporters at Kodanad, expressed disappointment over the CM's apparent hostility towards the media, arguing that Vijayan should handle the legal proceedings without anger given his high office.

He also condemned the CM's stance on the ongoing protest by ASHA workers demanding better pay, emphasizing that the workers deserve a fair hearing and support from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025