Amnesty International Accuses Congo's Army and M23 of War Crimes

Amnesty International has levelled serious accusations against Congo's army and the M23 rebel group, alleging that both parties have conducted bombings in densely populated regions, acts that could qualify as war crimes. In a recent report, the human rights organization detailed how unguided rockets and explosives were allegedly used in eastern Congo over 150 times from January to July of the previous year. These assaults resulted in the deaths of over 100 civilians and left hundreds wounded.

The Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, expressed concern over the increased use of explosive weapons in the ongoing conflict, marking it as a new and dangerous development. The situation in eastern Congo, already marked by numerous human rights and humanitarian law violations, has also seen significant escalations in hostilities between Congolese forces and various rebel factions.

In a related development, the United Nations refugee agency reported a surge in displacement figures, noting that more than 237,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the year. Additionally, accusations have surfaced between Congo and Rwanda regarding support for the M23 rebels, further complicating the decades-long conflict in this mineral-rich region.

