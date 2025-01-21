From Cuba to Tijuana: The Migrant Caretaker & CBP One's Role

Amid ongoing immigration challenges, a unique story emerges at the US-Mexico border. Karla Figueredo, a Cuban nurse fleeing her homeland, found an unexpected sanctuary with Martha Rosales in Tijuana. Rosales, a local woman recovering from a dog attack, welcomed Figueredo into her home, sparking a profound connection that would later evolve into a vital migrant shelter initiative.

With the help of the CBP One app, Rosales dedicated her efforts to support Cuban migrants, offering them shelter and logistical help in navigating the precarious journey across the border. Known as 'Tía Martha', Rosales has become a lifeline for many, transforming her home into a haven amidst migration uncertainty.

However, the future of the CBP One app remains in limbo, with the possibility of its termination under former President Trump's potential administration. Despite these uncertainties, Rosales and Figueredo maintain their bond, symbolizing resilience and hope in a world where migrant safety often hangs by a thread.

