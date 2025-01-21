Left Menu

From Cuba to Tijuana: The Migrant Caretaker & CBP One's Role

Karla Figueredo, a Cuban nurse, found temporary refuge in Tijuana with Martha Rosales, who turned her home into a migrant shelter. Benefiting from the CBP One app, Rosales helps refugees secure US entry amidst fears of the program ending under Trump's administration. Figueredo now works in Houston, maintaining contact with Rosales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tijuana | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:11 IST
From Cuba to Tijuana: The Migrant Caretaker & CBP One's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Amid ongoing immigration challenges, a unique story emerges at the US-Mexico border. Karla Figueredo, a Cuban nurse fleeing her homeland, found an unexpected sanctuary with Martha Rosales in Tijuana. Rosales, a local woman recovering from a dog attack, welcomed Figueredo into her home, sparking a profound connection that would later evolve into a vital migrant shelter initiative.

With the help of the CBP One app, Rosales dedicated her efforts to support Cuban migrants, offering them shelter and logistical help in navigating the precarious journey across the border. Known as 'Tía Martha', Rosales has become a lifeline for many, transforming her home into a haven amidst migration uncertainty.

However, the future of the CBP One app remains in limbo, with the possibility of its termination under former President Trump's potential administration. Despite these uncertainties, Rosales and Figueredo maintain their bond, symbolizing resilience and hope in a world where migrant safety often hangs by a thread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025