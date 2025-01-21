Historic Antitrust Enforcer Lina Khan Resigns from FTC

Lina Khan, the youngest ever leader of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, announced her resignation in an internal memo, effective in a few weeks. Known for her bold stance on antitrust law, Khan's tenure under President Joe Biden saw significant legal challenges against corporate giants.

During her leadership, Khan spearheaded lawsuits against Amazon and opened investigations into Microsoft. Her FTC achieved notable victories, including court decisions blocking Kroger's proposed $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons and a multi-billion dollar merger in the handbag industry.

Before stepping down, Khan aims to ensure document and record compliance as mandated by law. Her departure marks a significant shift in the commission's leadership, with Republican Commissioner Andrew Ferguson now taking the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)