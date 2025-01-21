Historic Antitrust Enforcer Lina Khan Resigns from FTC
Lina Khan, the youngest head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, is set to resign in upcoming weeks. Known for her rigorous antitrust oversight, Khan challenged major mergers like Kroger-Albertsons. She plans to focus on compliance tasks during her remaining tenure.
Lina Khan, the youngest ever leader of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, announced her resignation in an internal memo, effective in a few weeks. Known for her bold stance on antitrust law, Khan's tenure under President Joe Biden saw significant legal challenges against corporate giants.
During her leadership, Khan spearheaded lawsuits against Amazon and opened investigations into Microsoft. Her FTC achieved notable victories, including court decisions blocking Kroger's proposed $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons and a multi-billion dollar merger in the handbag industry.
Before stepping down, Khan aims to ensure document and record compliance as mandated by law. Her departure marks a significant shift in the commission's leadership, with Republican Commissioner Andrew Ferguson now taking the helm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
