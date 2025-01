Trump's Second Paris Accord Exit: A Global Repercussion

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has once again ordered the United States to retreat from the Paris climate agreement, reigniting global debates on climate policy. The executive order, reminiscent of his first term, marks a pivotal shift in U.S. environmental strategy.

This decision echoes Trump's 2017 policy and continues to distance the United States from international efforts to combat climate change. The landmark agreement, signed by 196 nations, sets ambitious targets for limiting global warming and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite this, Trump's administration argues the accords misalign with U.S. economic interests and sovereignty. Critics, including climate activists, warn of the repercussions for global climate initiatives, as Trump's stance could exacerbate environmental challenges worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)