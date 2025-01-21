Trump Delays TikTok Ban: Sale or Shutdown?
President Donald Trump signed an order to delay the impending ban on TikTok, originally set for January 19. His directive gives him the authority to either sell or close the app, while instructing the attorney general to halt any action for 75 days.
U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to postpone the scheduled ban of TikTok, the widely used short-video app, initially set to take effect on January 19.
In clarifying the intent behind the order, Trump stated that the order grants him the authority to either sell or permanently shut down TikTok, adding that a decision would be made in due course.
The directive also specifically instructs the attorney general to refrain from taking any official action concerning TikTok for a period of 75 days, effectively delaying any immediate changes concerning the app's operational status in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
