Delhi High Court Criticizes Delayed Appointments in Child Welfare Committees

The Delhi High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in appointing members to Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards, despite earlier commitments. The bench emphasized the essential roles of these bodies and highlighted the prolonged vacancy in positions, pressing authorities for prompt action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over the delay in appointing members to Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), despite assurances from the Union home secretary in February that appointments would be finalized within two weeks.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya expressed its dissatisfaction, noting the essential functions of CWCs and JJBs in matters involving minors. The bench questioned the extended delay, despite the selection committee recommending names last September.

The court urged authorities to either accept or reject the recommendations made by a selection panel headed by a retired judge, emphasizing the importance of duly filling positions that had been vacant for two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

