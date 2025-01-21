Left Menu

Trump's Free Speech Revival: A New Era of Uncensored Expression

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect free speech, halting government censorship. The order addresses the previous administration's suppression of expression on digital platforms by directing a cessation of federal interference and calling for an investigation into past government actions violating free speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:12 IST
Trump's Free Speech Revival: A New Era of Uncensored Expression
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to uphold First Amendment rights, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to protect free speech. The directive seeks to eliminate government censorship of speech, which he claims was rampant under the previous administration.

President Trump, speaking at Capitol One Arena, criticized the prior government's practice of pressuring social media companies to suppress certain viewpoints under the guise of combating misinformation. He emphasized that the executive order aims to restore free speech by stopping such coercive actions.

The executive order mandates a comprehensive investigation by the attorney general into past censorship activities, with a focus on ensuring no federal resources are used to suppress constitutionally protected speech in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025