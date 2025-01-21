Trump's Free Speech Revival: A New Era of Uncensored Expression

In a significant move to uphold First Amendment rights, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to protect free speech. The directive seeks to eliminate government censorship of speech, which he claims was rampant under the previous administration.

President Trump, speaking at Capitol One Arena, criticized the prior government's practice of pressuring social media companies to suppress certain viewpoints under the guise of combating misinformation. He emphasized that the executive order aims to restore free speech by stopping such coercive actions.

The executive order mandates a comprehensive investigation by the attorney general into past censorship activities, with a focus on ensuring no federal resources are used to suppress constitutionally protected speech in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)