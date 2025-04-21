South Africans Urged to Weigh in on Landmark Local Government Policy Overhaul

South Africans have until 30 June 2025 to make their voices heard on the future of local government as part of a comprehensive review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government. The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, officially launched the public consultation process with the publication of a new discussion document on Thursday, 10 April 2025.

This crucial review—gazetted under Notice No. 6118 in Gazette 52498—marks the beginning of a national effort to revise and update the foundational policy that has guided local governance in South Africa for over two decades. The process is intended to culminate in the adoption of a new White Paper on Local Government by March 2026, with the goal of establishing a fit-for-purpose, accountable, and developmentally driven local government system.

A National Call to Participate

Minister Hlabisa extended an open invitation to all South Africans—including civic organisations, academics, municipal leaders, traditional authorities, and all three spheres of government—to submit written input and join the national dialogue.

“This process is not about tweaking the symptoms. It is about confronting the root causes of dysfunction in local governance,” said Hlabisa. “We need to ask the hard questions, and more importantly, we need to answer them with the courage to act.”

Key Focus Areas of the Review

The discussion document identifies four fundamental pillars of an effective local government system:

Governance Institutional arrangements Service delivery and infrastructure Financial arrangements

These components are framed as interconnected and indivisible, and the review process aims to critically assess and reimagine each in the context of today's realities. The document invites stakeholders to reflect on outdated assumptions embedded in the original 1998 White Paper, and to contribute to a more responsive, inclusive, and accountable local governance framework.

Addressing Systemic Challenges

In addition to its policy review objectives, the discussion document outlines a broader agenda for transformation. It aims to:

Strengthen cooperative governance among national, provincial, and local spheres.

Address municipal financial sustainability and performance deficits.

Tackle over-politicisation of local administrations.

Integrate climate resilience into municipal planning.

Promote spatial justice and land-use equity.

Improve community participation in governance.

Foster greater collaboration with traditional leadership.

The policy overhaul is also expected to align with pending legislative reforms, including proposed amendments to:

The Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA)

The Municipal Structures Act

The Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA)

Submission Details

All interested parties are encouraged to submit their comments in writing by 30 June 2025. Submissions may be sent via email to:

Alternatively, postal submissions can be addressed to: Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Attention: Mr. Thabiso Richard Plank (WPLG26 Policy Review) Private Bag X802, Pretoria, 0001

For those preferring hand delivery, comments can be submitted to: 87 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria

Access the Full Document

To view the full discussion document and stay updated on the review process, visit the official CoGTA website: https://www.cogta.gov.za/index.php/docs/white-paper-on-local-government-1998-review-of-the-white-paper-on-local-government/

A New Era for Local Government

The 1998 White Paper laid the foundation for post-apartheid local governance, but many challenges have persisted, including poor service delivery, weak financial controls, and accountability failures. The 2025 review presents a rare and timely opportunity to reshape the local government system into one that truly serves the needs of communities, strengthens democracy, and promotes inclusive development.

As Minister Hlabisa emphasized, this is a chance for all South Africans to play a direct role in reshaping the local governance landscape: "This is not just a policy exercise—it’s a national renewal effort."

Now is the time to engage, reflect, and contribute.