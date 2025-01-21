Left Menu

Deadly Family Feud: A Tragic Stabbing Incident

A family dispute in Barwala village led to a tragic event where a man allegedly stabbed his brother to death. The suspect, Prem Pal, fled the scene after the altercation. The local police have launched an investigation while sending the victim's body for post-mortem analysis.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heated family dispute in Barwala village escalated tragically when a man allegedly stabbed his brother to death, police reported on Tuesday.

The violent incident occurred under the Shahpur police station limits, with Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal detailing the tragedy.

Officers have initiated a thorough investigation as they hunt for Prem Pal, who fled after the altercation. In the meantime, the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

