America First: Trump's Executive Orders on Foreign Policy

US President Donald Trump has initiated significant changes in American foreign policy by signing executive orders that prioritize American interests and citizens. Announced shortly after Marco Rubio's confirmation as Secretary of State, these directives emphasize an 'America First' stance in global matters.

Central to these orders is an enhanced screening process for visa applications, aimed at identifying individuals with potential hostile attitudes toward the US and its foundational values. The orders seek to re-establish rigorous screening standards that were last in place in early 2021.

Further, the orders mandate a thorough evaluation of visa programs to safeguard against potential misuse by foreign adversaries. Trump's directive underscores the importance of assimilating immigrants within the US's cultural and constitutional framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)