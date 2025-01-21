America First: Trump's Executive Orders on Foreign Policy
US President Donald Trump signed executive orders focusing on prioritizing core American interests in foreign policy and enhancing visa screening procedures. The orders aim to align State Department policies with an 'America First' approach and improve vetting processes for immigrants and visa applicants, especially from regions with security concerns.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump has initiated significant changes in American foreign policy by signing executive orders that prioritize American interests and citizens. Announced shortly after Marco Rubio's confirmation as Secretary of State, these directives emphasize an 'America First' stance in global matters.
Central to these orders is an enhanced screening process for visa applications, aimed at identifying individuals with potential hostile attitudes toward the US and its foundational values. The orders seek to re-establish rigorous screening standards that were last in place in early 2021.
Further, the orders mandate a thorough evaluation of visa programs to safeguard against potential misuse by foreign adversaries. Trump's directive underscores the importance of assimilating immigrants within the US's cultural and constitutional framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
