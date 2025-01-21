Decisive Strike: Major Setback for Naxalism
In a significant setback to Naxalism, 14 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a step towards a Naxal-free India, emphasizing the joint efforts of the security forces.
- Country:
- India
In what is being described as a major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the elimination of 14 Naxalites along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, marking a significant victory against Naxalism.
The joint operation was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SoG) Odisha, and the Chhattisgarh Police. Shah commended the collaborative effort, signaling progress towards a Naxal-free India.
An official revealed that the encounter took place in the Mainpur police station area, following an exchange of fire between the security forces and Naxalites late Monday and early Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalism
- operation
- CRPF
- Amit Shah
- Odisha
- Chhattisgarh
- Naxalites
- security forces
- India
- Maoists
ALSO READ
Odisha Gears Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025: Bolstering India-Diaspora Ties
Twists in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder: Key Accused Nabbed, Political Links Surface
Suresh Chandrakar, prime accused in Chhattisgarh journalist murder case, taken into custody by SIT from Hyderabad: Police.
Arrest in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case Unravels Political Tensions
Chhattisgarh Journalist's Tragic Murder: Mystery Deepens