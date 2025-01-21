Decisive Strike: Major Setback for Naxalism

In what is being described as a major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the elimination of 14 Naxalites along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, marking a significant victory against Naxalism.

The joint operation was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SoG) Odisha, and the Chhattisgarh Police. Shah commended the collaborative effort, signaling progress towards a Naxal-free India.

An official revealed that the encounter took place in the Mainpur police station area, following an exchange of fire between the security forces and Naxalites late Monday and early Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)