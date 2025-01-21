Left Menu

Decisive Strike: Major Setback for Naxalism

In a significant setback to Naxalism, 14 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a step towards a Naxal-free India, emphasizing the joint efforts of the security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In what is being described as a major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the elimination of 14 Naxalites along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, marking a significant victory against Naxalism.

The joint operation was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SoG) Odisha, and the Chhattisgarh Police. Shah commended the collaborative effort, signaling progress towards a Naxal-free India.

An official revealed that the encounter took place in the Mainpur police station area, following an exchange of fire between the security forces and Naxalites late Monday and early Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

