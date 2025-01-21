Drone Alert in Russian Closed Town

In a heightened state of alert, authorities in the closed town of Komarovsky, located in Russia's Orenburg region, have advised residents to take refuge due to an anticipated drone attack. The town is recognized for hosting a key base for Russia's strategic missile forces, according to a report by Kommersant newspaper.

The directive comes in the wake of escalating tensions, as the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the destruction of 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory. However, the Ministry did not specifically mention any activity pertaining to the Orenburg region in its report.

This development reflects rising concerns over aerial threats in strategically significant locations, underscoring the ongoing conflict dynamics. Residents in Komarovsky are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories during these times of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)