Left Menu

Germany's Conservative Leader Prioritizes NATO Spending Targets

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative CDU and candidate for chancellor, emphasized the need to focus on meeting NATO defense spending targets before considering any further budget increases. Merz highlighted a significant funding gap and stressed the importance of achieving at least a 2% spending target over the next few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:20 IST
Germany's Conservative Leader Prioritizes NATO Spending Targets
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's conservative CDU leader and chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, has underscored the need to prioritize NATO defense spending targets. He stated that the nation should first address the current funding gap before contemplating any additional budget increases.

Merz highlighted that Germany faces a funding shortfall amounting to 30 to 40 billion euros annually in reaching the 2% defense spending goal. This gap requires immediate attention and concerted efforts to be bridged, according to the CDU leader.

Speaking to radio station DLF, Merz reiterated the urgency and importance of focusing on the current defense spending objectives to ensure Germany fulfills its commitment to NATO over the next three to four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025