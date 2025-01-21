Germany's Conservative Leader Prioritizes NATO Spending Targets

Germany's conservative CDU leader and chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, has underscored the need to prioritize NATO defense spending targets. He stated that the nation should first address the current funding gap before contemplating any additional budget increases.

Merz highlighted that Germany faces a funding shortfall amounting to 30 to 40 billion euros annually in reaching the 2% defense spending goal. This gap requires immediate attention and concerted efforts to be bridged, according to the CDU leader.

Speaking to radio station DLF, Merz reiterated the urgency and importance of focusing on the current defense spending objectives to ensure Germany fulfills its commitment to NATO over the next three to four years.

