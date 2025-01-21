Left Menu

Spanish Hostage Freed by Tuareg Rebels in Mali

A Spanish national named Gilbert Navarro was released by a Tuareg rebel group in Mali after being kidnapped in Algeria. Details about his release were shared by the Azawad Liberation Front, and he is now under protective custody, awaiting transfer to Algerian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:42 IST
Spanish Hostage Freed by Tuareg Rebels in Mali
investigation Image Credit:

A Spanish national who was kidnapped in Algeria has been freed by a Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali, according to group spokesmen. The man, identified as Gilbert Navarro, was reportedly taken by an Islamist group and transported to Mali, before being released by the Azawad Liberation Front.

The incident, which occurred on January 17, triggered reactions across Spain, with the Foreign Ministry confirming the kidnapping last week. However, they were unable to corroborate claims about Navarro's capture location as reported by El Pais, which cited sources indicating an Islamist group's involvement in southern Algeria.

The Azawad Liberation Front’s leader and spokesperson, Attaye Ag Mohamed, posted on social media that Navarro was in good health and would spend the night with their forces for protection before being handed over to Algerian officials. Another spokesperson, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, confirmed the release and assured further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025