Spanish Hostage Freed by Tuareg Rebels in Mali

A Spanish national who was kidnapped in Algeria has been freed by a Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali, according to group spokesmen. The man, identified as Gilbert Navarro, was reportedly taken by an Islamist group and transported to Mali, before being released by the Azawad Liberation Front.

The incident, which occurred on January 17, triggered reactions across Spain, with the Foreign Ministry confirming the kidnapping last week. However, they were unable to corroborate claims about Navarro's capture location as reported by El Pais, which cited sources indicating an Islamist group's involvement in southern Algeria.

The Azawad Liberation Front’s leader and spokesperson, Attaye Ag Mohamed, posted on social media that Navarro was in good health and would spend the night with their forces for protection before being handed over to Algerian officials. Another spokesperson, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, confirmed the release and assured further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)