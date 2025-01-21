Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon's Detainment Update

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was detained last week, has been moved to a military hospital for treatment. This follows a previous hospital visit and a hearing at the Constitutional Court earlier in the day, reflecting the ongoing political crisis.

Updated: 21-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:45 IST
In a significant development in South Korea's political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been transferred to a military hospital. The move comes after Yoon sought medical treatment at a Seoul hospital, where he was expected to return to his detention center.

President Yoon, who was detained following his arrest last week, had been temporarily relocated to receive necessary medical care. This decision was confirmed by the Yonhap news agency on Tuesday, adding another layer to the unfolding political drama.

Earlier in the day, Yoon attended a crucial hearing at the Constitutional Court, underscoring the intense scrutiny and legal proceedings surrounding his presidency. The broader implications of these events remain to be seen as the nation grapples with its leadership crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

