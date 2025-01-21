South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon's Detainment Update

In a significant development in South Korea's political crisis, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been transferred to a military hospital. The move comes after Yoon sought medical treatment at a Seoul hospital, where he was expected to return to his detention center.

President Yoon, who was detained following his arrest last week, had been temporarily relocated to receive necessary medical care. This decision was confirmed by the Yonhap news agency on Tuesday, adding another layer to the unfolding political drama.

Earlier in the day, Yoon attended a crucial hearing at the Constitutional Court, underscoring the intense scrutiny and legal proceedings surrounding his presidency. The broader implications of these events remain to be seen as the nation grapples with its leadership crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)