Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday paused the ongoing proceedings against Congress Member of Parliament, Imran Pratapgarhi. He was previously booked in Jamnagar, Gujarat, over accusations of posting an edited video with provocative content.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the state government and the complainant, Kishanbhai Deepakbhai Nanda. This followed an appeal by Pratapgarhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision, which had dismissed his petition for quashing the FIR.

The matter dates back to January 3, when Pratapgarhi was booked for allegedly sharing a provocative song during a mass marriage event in Jamnagar. Notable charges include those under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pointing to promoting enmity and detrimental assertions to national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)