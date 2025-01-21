Murder Mystery: Priest's Wife Found Dead

In a chilling murder case that has sent shockwaves through the district, a 30-year-old woman, identified as Athira, was discovered stabbed to death inside her home on Tuesday.

The police responded promptly to the scene near Venjaramoodu after a distress call. Athira, the wife of a temple priest, was found with a deep cut to her neck, having had her jugular vein severed.

Authorities suspect a young man from Ernakulam may be responsible, with whom Athira had been in contact via social media. The suspect is believed to have fled on the victim's scooter, leaving behind an eight-year-old son mourning his mother.

