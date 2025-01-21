Left Menu

Murder Mystery: Priest's Wife Found Dead

A 30-year-old woman named Athira was stabbed to death in her home near Venjaramoodu. Police suspect a man from Ernakulam she met through social media. The crime occurred after her husband left for work, and the suspect fled on her scooter. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:47 IST
In a chilling murder case that has sent shockwaves through the district, a 30-year-old woman, identified as Athira, was discovered stabbed to death inside her home on Tuesday.

The police responded promptly to the scene near Venjaramoodu after a distress call. Athira, the wife of a temple priest, was found with a deep cut to her neck, having had her jugular vein severed.

Authorities suspect a young man from Ernakulam may be responsible, with whom Athira had been in contact via social media. The suspect is believed to have fled on the victim's scooter, leaving behind an eight-year-old son mourning his mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

