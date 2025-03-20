Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

A drone attack ignited a significant fire at an oil depot in southern Russia's Krasnodar region, authorities reported.

In response to the emergency, Russian authorities mobilized 406 firefighters and 157 pieces of equipment to control the blaze near the village of Kavkazskaya.

The fire, concentrated around burning petroleum products and shut-off valves, spans 4,250 square meters. Consequently, 30 employees were evacuated, and depot operations were halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)