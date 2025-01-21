Tragic Blast at Barcelona's Energy Dock

A deadly explosion rocked the Port of Barcelona, resulting in the death of one person and injuring another. Emergency services in Catalonia confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The blast occurred during maintenance work at the Energy Dock, a facility specializing in the handling of chemical products. Authorities stated that the fire sparked by the explosion was quickly contained and extinguished.

In a statement shared via social messaging platform X, the emergency services highlighted the severity of the event. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and ensure safety at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)