Jharkhand's Tech Leap to Combat Land Fraud

The Land and Revenue Department of Jharkhand, led by Minister Deepak Birua, plans to create advanced software to tackle land-related fraud and corruption. The initiative aims to prevent fake deeds and illegal mutations, significantly reducing pending mutation cases and expediting land-related dispute resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:02 IST
Ranchi Land Scam Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to fight corruption and fraud in land transactions, Jharkhand's Land and Revenue Minister, Deepak Birua, has instructed department officials to develop advanced software. This digital solution aims to tackle the growing menace of land-related disputes, as announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

The initiative specifically targets the issue of re-application for the same deed number by manipulating minor discrepancies in documents, a practice linked to considerable pending mutation cases and corruption. The new software would stop such fraudulent activities, thereby safeguarding genuine landowners' interests.

Minister Birua emphasized that this project could transform how land-related issues are managed across the state, easing the workload of department employees. Officials hope that this technological intervention will streamline operations and combat illegitimate mutations, curbing corruption effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

