Jharkhand's Tech Leap to Combat Land Fraud

In a significant move to fight corruption and fraud in land transactions, Jharkhand's Land and Revenue Minister, Deepak Birua, has instructed department officials to develop advanced software. This digital solution aims to tackle the growing menace of land-related disputes, as announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

The initiative specifically targets the issue of re-application for the same deed number by manipulating minor discrepancies in documents, a practice linked to considerable pending mutation cases and corruption. The new software would stop such fraudulent activities, thereby safeguarding genuine landowners' interests.

Minister Birua emphasized that this project could transform how land-related issues are managed across the state, easing the workload of department employees. Officials hope that this technological intervention will streamline operations and combat illegitimate mutations, curbing corruption effectively.

