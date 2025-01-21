Balancing Ties: EU's New China Strategy

The European Union is being urged to adopt a more balanced strategy in its dealings with China as tensions rise over trade-related issues. This call to action was delivered by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who aims for solutions that cater to both parties' interests.

Current friction between the EU and China includes disputes over tariffs, notably those affecting Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles and European imports such as French cognac. These trade spats underscore the need for diplomatic finesse and strategic partnerships.

Adding to the tension, the European Commission has lodged a complaint against China at the World Trade Organization concerning patent rights. The outcome of this complaint remains a pivotal moment in the EU-China trade dynamic.

