Left Menu

Ukraine's Sovereign Future: EU's Unwavering Support

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen emphasized Ukraine's right to self-determination regarding its territory at the World Economic Forum. She reassured that the European Union will continue its unwavering support for Ukraine, underscoring the importance of Ukraine's independence and self-governance in its territorial decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:19 IST
Ukraine's Sovereign Future: EU's Unwavering Support
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen declared that Ukraine must be the sole decider of its territorial matters.

Von der Leyen underscored the necessity for Ukraine to maintain its independence, affirming the EU's steadfast commitment to backing Ukraine.

The Commission president highlighted the significance of Ukraine's autonomy in determining its geographical boundaries, assuring continued support from the European Union without reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025