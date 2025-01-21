Ukraine's Sovereign Future: EU's Unwavering Support

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen declared that Ukraine must be the sole decider of its territorial matters.

Von der Leyen underscored the necessity for Ukraine to maintain its independence, affirming the EU's steadfast commitment to backing Ukraine.

The Commission president highlighted the significance of Ukraine's autonomy in determining its geographical boundaries, assuring continued support from the European Union without reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)