Ukraine's Sovereign Future: EU's Unwavering Support
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen emphasized Ukraine's right to self-determination regarding its territory at the World Economic Forum. She reassured that the European Union will continue its unwavering support for Ukraine, underscoring the importance of Ukraine's independence and self-governance in its territorial decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:19 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen declared that Ukraine must be the sole decider of its territorial matters.
Von der Leyen underscored the necessity for Ukraine to maintain its independence, affirming the EU's steadfast commitment to backing Ukraine.
The Commission president highlighted the significance of Ukraine's autonomy in determining its geographical boundaries, assuring continued support from the European Union without reservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PPP Threatens to Pull Support from Federal Government Amid Trust Issues
Zelenskiy Calls for U.S. Support to Secure Peace with Russia
Uttarakhand CM Urges PM Modi's Support for Key State Projects
Protests and Police Clash Over Student Support: Jan Suraj's Kisor Criticizes Police Actions
Tragic ADB Road Accident Spurs Support and Criticism in Andhra Pradesh