India Rallies Support for Myanmar Earthquake Victims with 'Operation Brahma'
India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to provide relief to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. With 15 tonnes of aid already delivered, India has committed to sending more materials through air and sea. Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s solidarity with Myanmar amid this humanitarian crisis.
India has embarked on a significant humanitarian mission named 'Operation Brahma', aimed at providing substantial aid to Myanmar in the wake of a catastrophic earthquake. So far, 15 tonnes of relief materials have been delivered, with more supplies on the way via air and sea routes.
In a show of solidarity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, offering condolences for the lives lost. Modi assured that India stands firmly with Myanmar during this challenging period and is committed to assisting its neighbor through this crisis.
The relief efforts are extensive. Indian naval ships carry 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid, heading for Yangon, while an 80-member National Disaster Response Force team has been dispatched to support rescue operations. The operation exemplifies India's role as a 'First Responder' in regional emergencies.
