NRIs Push for Parliamentary Representation

A call for non-resident Indians to have representation in Parliament was raised during the latest meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs. This move is grounded in the growing population and distinct challenges faced by this group, with Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda leading the charge for NRI inclusion.

Hooda presented examples from countries like Italy that ensure legislative seats for citizens residing overseas. This step, he contends, would significantly address issues pertinent to the Indian diaspora. As the diaspora swells into millions worldwide, Hooda emphasized their deservingness of parliamentary inclusion.

Currently, NRIs, classified as 'overseas electors', lack voting rights from abroad, needing to travel to India to vote. A 2018 bill briefly sought proxy voting for NRIs but lapsed. Meanwhile, organizations from diverse regions like Kerala and Punjab contributed to the committee discussion, with suggestions to streamline skilled worker migration and address unlawful emigration practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)