Controversy Over Court Decision in West Bengal Rape-Murder Case

The decision by a Sealdah court to sentence Sanjay Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital, has sparked a wave of controversy in West Bengal. The court chose life imprisonment over the death penalty, citing the absence of 'rarest of the rare' circumstances.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her disapproval of the court's decision, pushing for capital punishment as per the Aparajita Bill. She emphasized the need for stringent penalties, arguing against parole options for such serious offenses.

The West Bengal government plans to appeal the verdict at the Calcutta High Court, with Advocate General Kishor Datta leading the charge for a death penalty. The case has become a focal point of legal and political debate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)