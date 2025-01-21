Left Menu

Kejriwal's Seven Guarantees for Delhi's Dhobi Community: A Promising Blueprint for Change

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, announced seven guarantees to uplift Delhi's Dhobi community. Proposed measures include a Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board, domestic rates for utilities, and education and skill training programs. Regularisation of makeshift ironing shops and welfare schemes for the elderly were also highlighted as key initiatives.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to uplift the often-overlooked Dhobi community, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal unveiled seven guarantees aimed at transforming their socio-economic landscape in the national capital.

Promising far-reaching changes, Kejriwal declared the establishment of a Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board, a platform for voicing concerns and shaping policies, as the crux of his strategy.

The AAP leader also assured the charging of domestic rates for electricity and water, supporting education and skills training, and regularising makeshift ironing shops, all in a bid to provide comprehensive support to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

