Left Menu

Custodial Deaths Spark Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of failing to halt custodial deaths in Uttar Pradesh, following the alleged custodial death of a man named Irfan in Sambhal. The police denied these claims, citing CCTV footage as evidence of Irfan being allowed his medication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:49 IST
Custodial Deaths Spark Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its inability to prevent custodial deaths in the state.

The allegations follow a controversial case involving a man, Irfan, who died in custody in Sambhal. Family members accuse the police of denying him timely access to essential medication, though law enforcement officials refute this, pointing to CCTV footage as proof that procedures were followed.

The incident has sparked widespread public unrest, with Yadav describing the current administration as being in its final phase. Police claim Irfan, after taking his medicine, experienced chest pain and was taken to the hospital, where a cardiac arrest may have led to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025