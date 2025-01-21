Custodial Deaths Spark Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its inability to prevent custodial deaths in the state.

The allegations follow a controversial case involving a man, Irfan, who died in custody in Sambhal. Family members accuse the police of denying him timely access to essential medication, though law enforcement officials refute this, pointing to CCTV footage as proof that procedures were followed.

The incident has sparked widespread public unrest, with Yadav describing the current administration as being in its final phase. Police claim Irfan, after taking his medicine, experienced chest pain and was taken to the hospital, where a cardiac arrest may have led to his death.

