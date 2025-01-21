Custodial Deaths Spark Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of failing to halt custodial deaths in Uttar Pradesh, following the alleged custodial death of a man named Irfan in Sambhal. The police denied these claims, citing CCTV footage as evidence of Irfan being allowed his medication.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its inability to prevent custodial deaths in the state.
The allegations follow a controversial case involving a man, Irfan, who died in custody in Sambhal. Family members accuse the police of denying him timely access to essential medication, though law enforcement officials refute this, pointing to CCTV footage as proof that procedures were followed.
The incident has sparked widespread public unrest, with Yadav describing the current administration as being in its final phase. Police claim Irfan, after taking his medicine, experienced chest pain and was taken to the hospital, where a cardiac arrest may have led to his death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
