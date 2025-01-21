Enhancing Legislative Dignity: Om Birla Calls for Code of Conduct

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has strongly advocated for a code of conduct for lawmakers to uphold the dignity of Parliament and state legislatures. His comments came during the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, which also called for disruption-free debates.

Participants in the conference, attended by 41 presiding officers, resolved to use technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to make legislative discussions more accessible to the public. The Speaker also highlighted concerns about the declining frequency of legislative sittings.

Birla urged political parties to adopt an internal code of conduct, emphasizing that some parties already have unwritten rules to minimize disruptions. Additionally, he encouraged the media to focus on constructive legislative behavior, rather than glorifying disorderly conduct.

