Hostage Drama in the Sahel: Moroccan Truckers Freed in Niger

Four Moroccan truck drivers were kidnapped over the weekend in West Africa and released in Niger. They were transporting electrical equipment on a dangerous route affected by militant activity in the Sahel. Despite their release, their trucks remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Four Moroccan truck drivers, kidnapped in West Africa over the weekend, were just released in Niger, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Burkina Faso.

These drivers were the latest victims of the ongoing insecurity plaguing the Sahel region, where militant groups like the Islamic State Sahel Province have expanded by exploiting local grievances. While the drivers were transporting electrical equipment from Casablanca to Niamey, their journey was halted after being reported missing last Saturday on their 3,000-mile route.

The union's secretary-general, Echarki El Hachmi, confirmed their safe return, albeit without their trucks and cargo. The drivers chose to travel without a military escort between northeastern Burkina Faso and western Niger, contrary to safety advice. Concerns surround Morocco's response to the incident and its ties in the Sahel, as regional violence escalates with groups like IS and al-Qaida strengthening their presence amidst recent military coups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

