Strategic Dialogues: Putin and Xi Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Tensions

In a significant strategic dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed bolstering relations with the United States under Donald Trump, who was recently sworn in as U.S. president. Their 95-minute video call also touched upon prospects for long-term peace in Ukraine and Moscow's unwavering support for Beijing's stance on Taiwan.

Putin and Xi, dubbing each other as 'dear friends,' emphasized a deepening of their already strong partnership, much to the concern of Western nations. The Kremlin expressed readiness for dialogues with Trump's administration, underscoring the need for negotiations that align with Russian interests, despite no specific proposals for a direct call with Trump being received yet.

Contrastingly, the U.S. positions China as its foremost competitor and Russia as a significant threat, with President Joe Biden highlighting the democratic challenges posed by autocracies like China and Russia. Despite these tensions, China continues as Russia's largest energy consumer, with both nations planning further cooperation in nuclear energy sectors.

