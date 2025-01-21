Major Yaba Seizure: Traffickers Nabbed with Tablets Worth Rs 12 Crore

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, two individuals were apprehended with yaba tablets valued at Rs 12 crore in West Tripura district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Assam Rifles conducted the operation in the Salbagan area, resulting in the arrest of the suspects on Monday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has taken custody of the nabbed traffickers and the confiscated 60,000 tablets for further investigation and impending legal actions.

