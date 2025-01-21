Left Menu

Major Yaba Seizure: Traffickers Nabbed with Tablets Worth Rs 12 Crore

Two individuals were arrested in West Tripura for possession of 60,000 yaba tablets valued at Rs 12 crore. The Assam Rifles executed the operation, leading to the capture of the traffickers and seizure of the contraband. The case is now with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, two individuals were apprehended with yaba tablets valued at Rs 12 crore in West Tripura district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Assam Rifles conducted the operation in the Salbagan area, resulting in the arrest of the suspects on Monday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has taken custody of the nabbed traffickers and the confiscated 60,000 tablets for further investigation and impending legal actions.

