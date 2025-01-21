Delhi High Court Urges Conclusion: Khalid and Imam's Bail Pleas Under Spotlight

The Delhi High Court stressed the urgency to wind up the bail hearings of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the February 2020 riots case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur instructed the police to specify the roles attributed to each accused in the conspiracy.

The court noted the ongoing claims by the accused of there being 'nothing' against them and urged the police to provide detailed evidence. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad requested additional time to file a note detailing each accused's role, as the bail pleas are appeals against earlier trial court refusals.

Among those challenging the trial court's decision, Khalid and Imam cited prolonged detention and parity with others granted bail. Arguments reiterated that Imam's speeches incited non-organic protests, asserting his links to organized plans for violence. The case is scheduled for further hearing on February 12.

