Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Conclusion: Khalid and Imam's Bail Pleas Under Spotlight

The Delhi High Court emphasizes a need to conclude the bail hearings of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others, involved in the February 2020 riots case under UAPA. The court demands police clarify the specific roles of each accused, amid allegations of planned violence during anti-CAA-NRC protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:26 IST
Delhi High Court Urges Conclusion: Khalid and Imam's Bail Pleas Under Spotlight
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court stressed the urgency to wind up the bail hearings of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the February 2020 riots case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur instructed the police to specify the roles attributed to each accused in the conspiracy.

The court noted the ongoing claims by the accused of there being 'nothing' against them and urged the police to provide detailed evidence. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad requested additional time to file a note detailing each accused's role, as the bail pleas are appeals against earlier trial court refusals.

Among those challenging the trial court's decision, Khalid and Imam cited prolonged detention and parity with others granted bail. Arguments reiterated that Imam's speeches incited non-organic protests, asserting his links to organized plans for violence. The case is scheduled for further hearing on February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025