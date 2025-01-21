Left Menu

Neutral Expert Backs India's Stand in Indus Water Dispute

A World Bank-appointed neutral expert has supported India's approach to resolving disputes with Pakistan over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. India values the neutral expert within the Indus Water Treaty, rejecting the concurrent Permanent Court of Arbitration process in The Hague pushed by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST
A World Bank-appointed neutral expert has affirmed New Delhi's stance in the ongoing disputes with Pakistan regarding the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. The decision is an important moment in the long-standing water resource management discussions between the two countries.

India has consistently favored resolution through the neutral expert as outlined by the Indus Water Treaty, a 1960 bilateral agreement. In contrast, Pakistan has advocated for the intervention of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The recent ruling aligns with India's position, falling in line with the treaty provisions.

The neutral expert, Michel Lino, President of the International Commission of Large Dams, upheld his authority to adjudicate on these hydro projects. India's Ministry of External Affairs has welcomed this ruling, which avoids parallel proceedings and affirms their commitment to the treaty's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

