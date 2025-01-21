Left Menu

Stepfather Accused in Tragic Child Death Case in Kota

A horrific incident unfolded in Kota as a man's frustration over his sleep being disturbed allegedly led him to fatally assault his stepdaughter. The infant's mother found her unresponsive and rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead. The accused is on the run and a murder case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:33 IST
Stepfather Accused in Tragic Child Death Case in Kota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development in Kota, a one-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather after her cries reportedly disturbed his sleep. The suspect, identified as Jittu, is said to have fled the scene after the incident, leaving the child's grief-stricken mother to face the devastating reality.

Authorities reported that the mother rushed her daughter to the hospital when the child failed to wake up on Tuesday morning, only to receive the heartbreaking news from doctors that her child had been pronounced dead on arrival.

Jittu, a daily wage laborer, had previously shown irritation towards the child's crying, and the police have found evidence of physical violence on the infant's body. A case of murder has been lodged, and efforts are currently underway to apprehend the accused stepfather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025