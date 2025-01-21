Stepfather Accused in Tragic Child Death Case in Kota
A horrific incident unfolded in Kota as a man's frustration over his sleep being disturbed allegedly led him to fatally assault his stepdaughter. The infant's mother found her unresponsive and rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead. The accused is on the run and a murder case has been filed.
In a tragic development in Kota, a one-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather after her cries reportedly disturbed his sleep. The suspect, identified as Jittu, is said to have fled the scene after the incident, leaving the child's grief-stricken mother to face the devastating reality.
Authorities reported that the mother rushed her daughter to the hospital when the child failed to wake up on Tuesday morning, only to receive the heartbreaking news from doctors that her child had been pronounced dead on arrival.
Jittu, a daily wage laborer, had previously shown irritation towards the child's crying, and the police have found evidence of physical violence on the infant's body. A case of murder has been lodged, and efforts are currently underway to apprehend the accused stepfather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
