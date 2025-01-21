Left Menu

Historic Afghan Prisoner Swap: Two Americans Freed

The United States released an Afghan convicted for narco-terrorism in exchange for two Americans held in Afghanistan. The swap was brokered through extensive negotiations involving Afghan and U.S. authorities, with Qatar playing a facilitating role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has freed an Afghan man convicted of drug smuggling and terrorism as part of a prisoner swap, Afghan officials announced on Tuesday.

Khan Mohammad, originally sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for narco-terrorism, returned to Kabul following 'long and productive' negotiations between Afghan and American authorities.

Among the two Americans released was Ryan Corbett, detained by the Taliban in 2022. Reports indicate the second individual is William McKenty, though details remain sparse. Qatar played a key facilitating role in the exchange, which took place during Biden's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

