Left Menu

Bridging the Gaps: Empowering Minorities for a United India

National Commission for Minorities member Rouble Nagi emphasizes the importance of addressing internal issues to strengthen minorities' attachment to India. Despite government efforts, gaps persist. Nagi advocates for equality and fair distribution of resources and opportunities to empower minority communities, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:05 IST
Bridging the Gaps: Empowering Minorities for a United India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Minorities member Rouble Nagi highlighted the crucial importance of addressing minority issues to strengthen their sense of belonging within the country. Speaking on Tuesday, she acknowledged the government's initiatives to improve minority conditions but stressed the existence of unresolved gaps.

Nagi emphasized the need for equality, stating that citizens, regardless of minority or majority status, should be treated equally. After meeting with diverse communities in Jammu and Kashmir, she assured continued efforts to bridge existing disparities and affirmed that the issues were manageable.

On the topic of reservations for Pahari-speaking individuals, Nagi called for equitable treatment for all communities, noting that potential barriers hindering youth employment should be dismantled to ensure a fair opportunity for everyone, irrespective of their background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025