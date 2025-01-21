Bridging the Gaps: Empowering Minorities for a United India

National Commission for Minorities member Rouble Nagi highlighted the crucial importance of addressing minority issues to strengthen their sense of belonging within the country. Speaking on Tuesday, she acknowledged the government's initiatives to improve minority conditions but stressed the existence of unresolved gaps.

Nagi emphasized the need for equality, stating that citizens, regardless of minority or majority status, should be treated equally. After meeting with diverse communities in Jammu and Kashmir, she assured continued efforts to bridge existing disparities and affirmed that the issues were manageable.

On the topic of reservations for Pahari-speaking individuals, Nagi called for equitable treatment for all communities, noting that potential barriers hindering youth employment should be dismantled to ensure a fair opportunity for everyone, irrespective of their background.

