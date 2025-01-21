Left Menu

Judiciary Calls for EVM Verification: Ensuring Electoral Integrity

The Supreme Court deferred a hearing to February 11 on an NGO's plea seeking strict compliance with a judgement concerning EVM verification. The NGO aims to ensure the verification of EVM components, particularly burnt memory and microcontrollers, to maintain electoral integrity. The case highlights ongoing concerns over electronic voting security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:13 IST
Judiciary Calls for EVM Verification: Ensuring Electoral Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court postponed a crucial hearing concerning electronic voting machine (EVM) verification to February 11. This delay concerns a plea by an NGO, seeking adherence to the Court's decision on EVM authenticity. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, urged the election commission to focus on thorough checking processes of EVM memory and related components.

At the session, Supreme Court Justices emphasized the need for procedural clarification. Justice Dipankar Datta referenced a similar prior case, voicing the necessity for precise verification guidelines. Meanwhile, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner NGO, insisted the Association for Democratic Reforms was unrelated to the present appeal.

The bench called for detailed court records of related cases, emphasizing EVM verification. With burnt memory and microcontroller assessment pivotal to electoral transparency, the prior judgement allows candidates to verify up to five percent of EVMs per constituency upon request. The discussion spotlights pressing issues around securing digital voting mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025