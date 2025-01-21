Left Menu

Qatar's Call for Palestinian Authority Return in Gaza

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed hopes for the Palestinian Authority's return to Gaza, presently under Hamas control. He made these remarks during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, just days after a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was announced.

In a significant statement at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed his nation's aspirations to see the Palestinian Authority reinstated in Gaza. The territory is currently governed by Hamas.

These remarks come just two days after a ceasefire in the long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel took hold. The cessation of hostilities followed a 15-month intense period of confrontation.

The Prime Minister's comments highlight Qatar's diplomatic interest in stabilizing the region by promoting political reconciliation and strengthening the role of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza.

