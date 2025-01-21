Qatar's Call for Palestinian Authority Return in Gaza

In a significant statement at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed his nation's aspirations to see the Palestinian Authority reinstated in Gaza. The territory is currently governed by Hamas.

These remarks come just two days after a ceasefire in the long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel took hold. The cessation of hostilities followed a 15-month intense period of confrontation.

The Prime Minister's comments highlight Qatar's diplomatic interest in stabilizing the region by promoting political reconciliation and strengthening the role of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)