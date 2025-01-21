West Bengal Pursues Death Penalty Appeal in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case
The West Bengal government has appealed the life sentence of Sanjoy Roy, seeking the death penalty for his conviction in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment with the initial verdict and vowed to pursue stricter punishment. The appeal has sparked political debate.
In a significant legal development, the West Bengal government is pursuing an appeal for a death penalty in the high-profile RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, against the life imprisonment sentence of convict Sanjoy Roy.
The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction with the court's earlier decision, pressing for capital punishment instead. The case has brought to the forefront linguistic debates over criminal justice and punishment, with Banerjee emphasizing the need for strong deterrence in such heinous crimes.
With a division bench of the Calcutta High Court ready to hear the appeal, the case has ignited political controversies, notably with criticisms from opposition parties regarding the state's handling of the case and the underlying motivations for seeking a harsher penalty.
