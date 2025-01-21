Left Menu

West Bengal Pursues Death Penalty Appeal in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case

The West Bengal government has appealed the life sentence of Sanjoy Roy, seeking the death penalty for his conviction in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment with the initial verdict and vowed to pursue stricter punishment. The appeal has sparked political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:51 IST
West Bengal Pursues Death Penalty Appeal in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the West Bengal government is pursuing an appeal for a death penalty in the high-profile RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, against the life imprisonment sentence of convict Sanjoy Roy.

The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction with the court's earlier decision, pressing for capital punishment instead. The case has brought to the forefront linguistic debates over criminal justice and punishment, with Banerjee emphasizing the need for strong deterrence in such heinous crimes.

With a division bench of the Calcutta High Court ready to hear the appeal, the case has ignited political controversies, notably with criticisms from opposition parties regarding the state's handling of the case and the underlying motivations for seeking a harsher penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025