Security Tightened for Republic Day Celebrations Amidst Gangland Killing

In response to a recent gangland killing, Jammu's ADGP Anand Jain held a meeting to ensure high alert and security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Key topics discussed included law-and-order management, coordination between agencies, and the safety of event participants and spectators.

Following a recent gangland killing that has stirred concern, Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Jammu zone, spearheaded a security review for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Army, BSF, CRPF, and regional police to ensure seamless coordination and secure proceedings for the event. Participants deliberated on traffic management and ensuring public and participant safety.

Jain emphasized rigorous planning and inter-agency collaboration to maintain elevated security levels, adequate parking arrangements, and readiness of both law-enforcement and emergency units within Jammu.

