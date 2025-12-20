Urban Coordination: Paving the Way to a Self-Reliant India by 2047

In a call for unified efforts, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed the importance of Central and state government coordination to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047.

Addressing a Regional Meeting of Urban Development Ministers, Khattar urged states to actively utilize the Central budget for urban development to advance growth.

The meeting underscored the need for better implementation of urban schemes, with a focus on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and urban transport systems.

