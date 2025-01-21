Left Menu

Bihar Police Salary Standoff: Officers Fail to Handover Case Files

Bihar Police have withheld the salaries of 104 officers who failed to transfer case files to their replacements, disrupting investigations into 990 cases. A statement from East Champaran police indicated the issue was identified during a review meeting. Affected officers have been given 24 hours to comply.

Patna | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:30 IST
Bihar Police have taken a stringent measure by withholding the salaries of 104 officers who neglected to transfer case files to their successors. This delay has impacted investigations into 990 cases, officials announced on Tuesday.

According to East Champaran police, during a review meeting conducted by the Superintendent of Police on Monday, it was found that these officers, even after their transfers, had not handed over the necessary case files, impeding the ongoing investigations. Consequently, their salaries have been halted, and they have been instructed to complete the handover process within 24 hours.

In a similar vein, more than 53 officers in Gopalganj district faced legal actions for similar offenses, highlighting a growing issue within the police force regarding case file management post-transfer.

