Tragic Hotel Fire Claims Lives in Turkish Ski Resort

A catastrophic fire has claimed 76 lives at a hotel in a ski resort located in northwestern Turkey. While authorities continue their investigation, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the rising death toll and the ongoing efforts to identify victims.

As of now, 45 of the deceased have been identified. Those working on the case are striving to complete this grim task amid the devastation the disaster has caused.

In connection with the incident, nine individuals have been detained as part of a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Turkish authorities, aiming to uncover the cause and contributors to this terrible event.

(With inputs from agencies.)