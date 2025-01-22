Taiwan Activates Back-up Communications for Matsu Islands
Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs announced that undersea cables to the Matsu Islands were disconnected, prompting the activation of back-up communication systems. Two of the cables, which connect Matsu with Taiwan, faced disruptions, with one completely disconnected. Microwave communications are currently in place to ensure connectivity.
The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan reported on Wednesday that the underwater cables connecting the offshore Matsu Islands to the mainland have been disrupted. Sources indicate that back-up communication systems have been activated as an immediate response to the issue.
Two knowledgeable sources divulged to Reuters that the situation involved two working cables linking Matsu to Taiwan's main island, with one experiencing complete disconnection and the other significant malfunctions.
In reaction to the disrupted connectivity, alternative communication methods, including microwave systems, have been deployed. A request for comment from China's Taiwan Affairs Office went unanswered.
