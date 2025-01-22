Taiwan Activates Back-up Communications for Matsu Islands

The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan reported on Wednesday that the underwater cables connecting the offshore Matsu Islands to the mainland have been disrupted. Sources indicate that back-up communication systems have been activated as an immediate response to the issue.

Two knowledgeable sources divulged to Reuters that the situation involved two working cables linking Matsu to Taiwan's main island, with one experiencing complete disconnection and the other significant malfunctions.

In reaction to the disrupted connectivity, alternative communication methods, including microwave systems, have been deployed. A request for comment from China's Taiwan Affairs Office went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)