Man Arrested in Ambergris Bust: Whale Vomit's Illegal Trade Exposed

In a significant clampdown on illegal wildlife trade, authorities have arrested a man in Maharashtra's Thane district following the seizure of ambergris, or whale vomit, valued at a staggering Rs 5 crore.

Ambergris is a rare and highly prized waxy substance produced in the digestive systems of sperm whales. Its illegal trade persists due to its high demand in the luxury perfume industry, colloquially earning the moniker 'floating gold'.

The accused, Niteen Mutanna Morelu from Pune, was captured following a tip-off. Police are investigating the origins and intended buyers of the contraband, booking Morelu under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)